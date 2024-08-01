14-year-old arrested for hitting LaGrange man in head with gun during robbery

A 14-year-old has been arrested in LaGrange for armed robbery and aggravated assault.

LaGrange Police officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 700 block of Borton Street at approximately 6 p.m. July 28. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, Marquise Russell, who told them that a juvenile that he knew only as "Big Man" had approached him about buying a ski mask.

During their conversation, the juvenile allegedly struck the victim in the head with a pistol and took the ski mask before him.

Following the investigation, the suspect was identified as 14-year-old Olen Hixson.

The LaGrange Police Department urges anyone with additional information about this incident to come forward. Information can be reported directly to the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. Alternatively, tips can be given anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000, where callers may be eligible for a cash reward.