Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Clay County
4
Heat Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Hart County, Franklin County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Walker County, Rockdale County, Barrow County, Upson County, Henry County, Madison County, Murray County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Walton County, Greene County, Jasper County, Polk County, Dade County, Hall County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Putnam County, Chattooga County, DeKalb County, Meriwether County, Catoosa County, Troup County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Gordon County, Banks County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Spalding County, Pike County, Newton County, Cobb County, South Fulton County, Haralson County, Lamar County, Bartow County, Pickens County, Whitfield County, Morgan County, North Fulton County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Clayton County, Coweta County, Floyd County, Butts County

14-year-old arrested for hitting LaGrange man in head with gun during robbery

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 1, 2024 9:15am EDT
LaGrange
FOX 5 Atlanta

LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 14-year-old has been arrested in LaGrange for armed robbery and aggravated assault.

LaGrange Police officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 700 block of Borton Street at approximately 6 p.m. July 28. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, Marquise Russell, who told them that a juvenile that he knew only as "Big Man" had approached him about buying a ski mask.

During their conversation, the juvenile allegedly struck the victim in the head with a pistol and took the ski mask before him.

Following the investigation, the suspect was identified as 14-year-old Olen Hixson. 

The LaGrange Police Department urges anyone with additional information about this incident to come forward. Information can be reported directly to the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. Alternatively, tips can be given anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000, where callers may be eligible for a cash reward.