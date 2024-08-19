14-year-old alleged carjacker arrested in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Police Department says they have arrested a teenager for a carjacking on Aug. 2.

According to a post on their Instagram account, an individual was pumping gas at the QuikTrip at 7170 Covington Highway when their vehicle was taken by a person with a gun.

On Aug. 16, officers spotted the vehicle and were able to stop it. A 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

DeKalb PD did not release the name of the suspect.

