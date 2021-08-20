14 candidates officially qualify in race for Atlanta mayor

The final chance to decide on running for mayor of Atlanta occurred Friday with the final day of qualifying.

And 45 minutes before the city clerk shut down the process, Antonio Brown filed his paperwork and delivered the $5,000 qualifying fee.

The young councilman joined two others from the council, Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens, who qualified earlier in the week.

Also hoping to get the nod from voters are Sharon Day, a local attorney and former aide to Mayor Bill Campbell, and Kasim Reed who hopes voters will put him back in.

Every four years, nearly 100 individuals make a commitment to do public service. Government jobs, if done correctly, do not pay high salaries. In addition to the mayor, the municipal election to be held in November will fill seats for the council and the Atlanta School Board.

Voters will also pick a new council president. As the current officeholder, Felicia Moore, is vying for the mayor's office.

The 14 candidates who qualified for the Atlanta mayor race are listed below in the order in which they qualified:

Felicia Moore

Kasim Reed

Mark Hammad

Kenny Hill

Sharon Gay

Andre Dickens

Walter Reeves

Richard N. Wright

Rebecca L. King

Glenn S. Wrightson

Nolan English

Roosevelt Searles III

Antonio Brown

Kirsten Dunn

Election day is scheduled for November 2.

