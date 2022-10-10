13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by

A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in Northwest Atlanta.

Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday.

The teenager, who was hit in the arm while inside the house, was transported to Children's Egleston Hospital. Police said he is expected to make a recovery.

Officers are still investigating the shooting.

They have not released any details on a suspect or motive.