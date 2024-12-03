12-year-old Griffin girl honored for heroism after car crash

A 12-year-old from Griffin is being hailed as a hero for her quick action during a multi-vehicle crash in October.

Sage Hopper and her 5-year-old sister were riding with a family friend and her two kids when their Jeep was T-boned by another vehicle.

The family friend was trapped in the car, so Sage quickly gathered the three younger children and took them to safety away from traffic.

Sage's little sister had to be taken to Arthur M. Blank Children’s Hospital in Atlanta. Thankfully, the young girl was released from the hospital that day.

First responders say Sage did her best to keep her sister calm during the ordeal, holding her hand the whole time.

"I wasn’t surprised by what Sage did that day," said Tyler Hopper, Sage’s father. "When we got home from the hospital that night, Sage was talking about what happened, and I just told her what she did was awesome."

On Nov. 30, the Hopper family met the first responders who were there that day and Sage was honored by Airlife Georgia with a certificate of heroism.

Sage Hopper, her sister, and Flight Nurse Sasha White (AirLife Georgia)

Sage said she wants to be a flight nurse or paramedic when she gets older.

"I just want to help people," she said.