11th annual Addiction Recovery Day at the State Capitol

Georgia Politics
A record-setting crowd showed up under the Gold Dome for the annual Addition Recovery Awareness Day

ATLANTA - Tuesday marked the 11th annual Addiction Recovery Awareness Day program at the State Capitol.

Governor Brian Kemp joined nearly a thousand Georgians in recovery, medical professionals, family members, and allies in the effort to break the stigma surrounding addiction.

Organizers say a major issue facing addicts is the negative view of addiction by society.

They aim to prove that recovery is real.

Organizers say they had a record-breaking crowd to show up and support their cause this time.