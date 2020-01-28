11th annual Addiction Recovery Day at the State Capitol

Tuesday marked the 11th annual Addiction Recovery Awareness Day program at the State Capitol.

Governor Brian Kemp joined nearly a thousand Georgians in recovery, medical professionals, family members, and allies in the effort to break the stigma surrounding addiction.

Organizers say a major issue facing addicts is the negative view of addiction by society.

They aim to prove that recovery is real.

Organizers say they had a record-breaking crowd to show up and support their cause this time.