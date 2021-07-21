11-year-old injured after gunfire strikes Atlanta home, police say

Police are investigating after a woman said gunfire struck her house early Wednesday morning, injuring an 11-year-old boy inside.

Police responded to a home at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday morning at 3042 Middleton Road in Atlanta after receiving calls of shots fired and damage to property.

Police said a woman at the scene told officers her home was damaged by gunfire.

She said the 11-year-old inside the home during the incident had a minor injury from some flying debris. He was treated and released on scene by Grady EMS, police said.

Officers on scene interviewed witnesses at the scene Wednesday morning.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.