$10K reward offered in Suwanee teen's deadly stabbing

Crime Stoppers and the family of a Georgia 18-year-old who was brutally murdered at his apartment building have offered a $10,000 reward to help catch his killer.

Suwanee Police say that William Slade Petty was stabbed multiple times outside his apartment on McGinnis Ferry Road on July 27, 2020.

Police believe that there are people out there who know who killed Petty and what happed to lead to the murder.

On Tuesday, Petty's family contributed $8,000 to the Crime Stoppers $2,000 reward that will go to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

If you know anything that can help, please contact Suwanee detectives at 470-360-6735.

Tipsters can also contribute anonymously and still receive the reward if they contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

