Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County
4
Wind Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 AM EST, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 3:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County

$10K reward being offered for man accused of firing into car, killing 2 in SC

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
South Carolina
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

James Jamar Toatley (U.S. Marshals Office)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Authorities are expanding the search for a man accused in a deadly shooting near Columbus, South Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 31-year-old James Jamar Toatley.

Toatley is accused of shooting into a car with four passengers inside at a store in North Columbus around 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting stemmed from a confrontation with two of the patrons.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

James Jamar Toatley (U.S. Marshals Office)

Deputies said two of the victims died and two others in the car were not injured.

Toatley is wanted on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Authorities said he is considered armed and dangerous.

James Jamar Toatley (U.S. Marshals Office)

The U.S. Marshals Service said tips can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or directly to the Marshals using the USMS Tips app.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.