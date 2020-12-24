$10K reward being offered for man accused of firing into car, killing 2 in SC

article

Authorities are expanding the search for a man accused in a deadly shooting near Columbus, South Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 31-year-old James Jamar Toatley.

Toatley is accused of shooting into a car with four passengers inside at a store in North Columbus around 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting stemmed from a confrontation with two of the patrons.

James Jamar Toatley (U.S. Marshals Office)

Deputies said two of the victims died and two others in the car were not injured.

Toatley is wanted on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Authorities said he is considered armed and dangerous.

James Jamar Toatley (U.S. Marshals Office)

The U.S. Marshals Service said tips can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or directly to the Marshals using the USMS Tips app.

