103-year-old celebrates birthday with FOX 5 Atlanta

Sophie Lillian Green Carey has a forever song of gratitude in her heart Sunday as she's surrounded by family and friends who came together to celebrate her 103rd birthday.

"Yes, September the 14th, 1919," said Carey.

It's a day she knows well.

Members at Antioch Baptist Church gave the centenarian her flowers while she was still able to see them.

Carey says she has 10 grandchildren. eight great grandkids and two great-great grandkids.

"I was born and raised with my great-grandmother," said Schjuan Walthall, Carey's great-grandchild. "I have heard all of her stories of where she's gone and walked to, all the life accomplishments. It's been a blessing."

Walthall says her great-grandmother doesn't miss a beat, and she dresses to impress.

"Oh baby, she been sharp and she's gonna stay sharp,"said Walthall.

FOX 5 Atlanta was there as she learned the church was dedicating the new Sunday School wing in her honor.

Sunday School wing at Antioch Baptist Church named after 103-year-old Sophie Lilian Green Carey (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Senior Pastor Dr. Michael Smith wheeled Carey around the wing to get a good look at everything.

He says it's a fitting honor, as she spent 50 years working with the education department of the church.

