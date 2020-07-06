1,000 Georgia National Guard troops called up to protect state buildings

After a violent and deadly weekend in Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency. He authorized 1,000 Georgia National Guard Troops to protect state buildings.

The troops will be stationed outside the State Capital, the Department of Public Safety and the Governor's Mansion.

In a statement, Governor Kemp said "The lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city".

Authorities say 30 people were shot this weekend. Five people died, including 8-year-old Secoriea Turner who died when a gunman opened fire on the car she was riding in.

SEE MORE: Kemp: Violent weekend in Atlanta 'outrageous and unacceptable'

Advertisement

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says enough is enough.

"We are demanding action for Secoriea Turner and all the other people who were shot," said Mayor Bottoms.

The shooting happened near the Wendy's on University Avenue, the same place where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

"This violence hits home because it's within blocks from my church," said Rev. H Mcdonald, pastor of Salvation Word of Life Ministry.

MORE: Police identify 8-year-old girl killed in Atlanta 4th of July shooting

The Georgia National Guard arrives at the State Capitol after a state of emergency was declared on July 6, 2020. (FOX 5)

Rev. H McDonald says the violence is destroying the community. He says he's not trying to silence the protesters but says they need to have a goal. He says without a goal, there's chaos.

He says for those who truly want change, they need to do it the right way.

"We need to take the protests to the next level, we need to take it to the ballot box," said Rev. McDonald.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

He's calling on clergy across the city to come together.

"Now let's sit down at the table of diversity and let us come together and work out a plan to put our nation back together," said Rev. McDonald.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.