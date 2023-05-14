10-year-old girl reportedly drowns in swimming pool in SW Atlanta

A 10-year-old girl reportedly drowned Saturday night in a swimming pool in the 3700 block of Princeton Lakes Parkway SW in southwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta Police Department.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the girl as Leari Chestnut. Her cause of death has yet to be officially determined.

Police say that when they arrived at around 7:50 p.m., "witnesses" were performing CPR on the girl. She was not conscious or breathing at the time and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police are still investigating the incident. At this time, there is no other information.

