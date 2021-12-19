Man shot during road rage incident, police say
ATLANTA - A man was shot and later hospitalized after a road rage incident led to a shooting in northeast Atlanta Sunday afternoon.
According to investigators, officers went to 1968 Peachtree Rod NW around 1:05 p.m. after receiving a "person shot" call. Officers found a male at the scene who had been injured by an apparent gunshot as a result of the dispute.
It is not clear where exactly the gunshots were fired.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
An investigation continues.
