1 person shot and killed in Decatur

One person is dead after a shooting overnight in Decatur.

It happened along the 3800 block of Emerald North Drive.

According to DeKalb County Police, two roommates got into an argument. One of the roommates was shot and killed. Police were questioning the other.

Further details have not yet been released.

