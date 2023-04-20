1 person injured in fire near James P. Brawley Drive, Joseph Boone Boulevard

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire near James P. Brawley Drive at Joseph Boone Boulevard.

At around 8 a.m., crews with the Atlanta Fire Department responded to a call about a burning boarding house with a person possibly trapped inside.

When firefighters got to the scene, the trapped man had been rescued by bystanders who had broken a window in the back, allowing him to jump out.

(Billy Heath/FOX 5 Atlanta)

Officials say the man was injured in his escape. Medics transported him to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time, but five people have been displaced. The Red Cross will help the residents who need it.

MAP OF THE AREA