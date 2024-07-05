Expand / Collapse search
1 person injured in East Atlanta house fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 5, 2024 10:07am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - One person is recovering from injuries they received during an early morning house fire in Atlanta.

The fire broke out shortly before 7 a.m. at the home on the 600 block of Flat Shoals Avenue near Newton Avenue. 

Crews worked to put out the fire, but the flames were able to damage about a quarter of the home.

Thankfully, the resident only had minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital, officials said.

The Atlanta Fire Chief said they’ve had an uptick in calls to investigate smoke due to Fourth of July celebrations.

Firefighters are also making sure to take extra breaks due to the excessive heat on Friday. 