1 person critically injured Sunday in Athens shooting
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 120 block of Viking Court near Gaines School Road.
Police say they found a person with gunshot injuries and rendered lifesaving efforts until the fire department and EMS arrived.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
No other information has been released about the shooting or possible suspect.