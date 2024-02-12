Expand / Collapse search
1 person critically injured Sunday in Athens shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 120 block of Viking Court near Gaines School Road.

Police say they found a person with gunshot injuries and rendered lifesaving efforts until the fire department and EMS arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No other information has been released about the shooting or possible suspect. 