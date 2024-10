In brief: One person died following a shooting at Inman Park MARTA station on Sunday evening. Officers responded to the scene around 8:15 p.m. and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. A suspect is currently in custody; however, their identity remains undisclosed.



A shooting at the Inman Park MARTA station on Sunday evening left one person dead.

According to MARTA police, officers were called out around 8:15 p.m. to find a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect involved in the shooting has been taken into custody, but their name has not been released.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.