1 killed, family injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hall County's Winder Highway

A tragic multi-vehicle collision on Winder Highway (SR 53) claimed the life of one driver and left several others injured on Saturday afternoon. The crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10, prompted a major emergency response and temporarily shut down the westbound lanes of the highway.

According to reports from the Georgia State Patrol, the incident took place near Strickland Road, directly in front of the Ingles Grocery Store. The investigation revealed that a Honda HR-V, driven by 63-year-old Juan de Dios Ramirez of Gainesville, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the divided highway. Ramirez's vehicle collided head-on with a westbound GMC Acadia, driven by 52-year-old Kyle Fendlay of Manchester, Maryland.

The impact of the collision caused the GMC Acadia to overturn. A Toyota Camry, driven by 21-year-old Andy Mijangos of Lawrenceville, was following behind the Acadia. Mijangos swerved to avoid the crash, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a curb on the north shoulder. Fortunately, Mijangos was uninjured.

Tragically, Juan de Dios Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene. Kyle Fendlay, along with his wife and four children, sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The westbound lanes of Winder Highway were closed for approximately two hours as authorities conducted their investigation. Impairment is being considered as a possible contributing factor in the crash, though the investigation is ongoing.