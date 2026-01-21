1 killed, 3 hospitalized in head-on crash on Lakewood Avenue

article

The Brief One person was killed, and three others were hurt as a result of a head-on collision in Atlanta Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Lakewood Avenue and left a 53-year-old man dead. Investigators say a Genesis GV70 swerved into the opposing lane causing the wreck.



One person was killed, and three people were injured as a result of a head-on crash in Atlanta on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the crash near the 2000 block of Lakewood Avenue around 6:40 p.m., police said.

When they arrived, they found a Kia K4 and a Genesis GV70 had been involved in the collision.

Investigators believe the Genesis swerved in the opposing travel lane, causing the head-on collision.

A 53-year-old man who was driving the Kia died on the scene. Two other Kia passengers were injured, one of them critically. The driver of the Genesis was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The name of the deceased person has not been publicly released. It’s also unclear whether any charges will be filed in connection with the crash.