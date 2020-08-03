1 inmate, 2 Gordon County Jail staff members test positive for COVID-19

article

One inmate and two staff members of a Georgia jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Mitch Ralston says in a statement Monday that an inmate at the Gordon County Jail tested positive for the virus after going for medical treatment for an unrelated condition.

The affected inmate is now hospitalized for the other condition, Ralston said.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

As of Monday morning, two members of the jail's staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been put on leave. Other staff members are still currently awaiting test results.

The jail is also testing multiple inmates who complained of a fever and are waiting on those results as well. The inmates are under quarantine under the results come in.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

"The jail medical staff is working to identify and treat any inmates with any symptoms," Ralston said.

As of Monday afternoon, Gordon County has reported 1,026 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths, and 70 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.