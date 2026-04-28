1 hurt in shooting at Stone Mountain gas station

article

The Brief A person was shot Tuesday at a gas station off Memorial Drive. DeKalb County police are leading the investigation into the afternoon violence. It is unclear what led to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.



One person was shot Tuesday at a Texaco gas station in the Stone Mountain area, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

What we know:

DeKalb County police responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Memorial Drive on Tuesday.

The location of the shooting is a Texaco gas station. Officials confirmed that one person was hurt during the incident.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released information regarding what led to the gunfire or if any arrests have been made. Additionally, the current condition of the person who was shot has not been made public.

This story will be updated with additional information once updates are provided.