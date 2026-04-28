1 hurt in shooting at Stone Mountain gas station
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - One person was shot Tuesday at a Texaco gas station in the Stone Mountain area, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.
What we know:
DeKalb County police responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Memorial Drive on Tuesday.
The location of the shooting is a Texaco gas station. Officials confirmed that one person was hurt during the incident.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released information regarding what led to the gunfire or if any arrests have been made. Additionally, the current condition of the person who was shot has not been made public.
This story will be updated with additional information once updates are provided.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department.