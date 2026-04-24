How a simple tag violation led to a felony arrest in Haralson County

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The Brief A convicted felon is back in jail after a traffic stop in Haralson County led to a K-9 discovery. Deputies found suspected meth and a gun inside the vehicle after a police dog alerted to the car. William Barry Strickland faces multiple felony charges including firearm possession by a felon.



A Haralson County man is facing several felony charges after a patrol officer noticed a tag violation and pulled him over Thursday.

Haralson County traffic stop leads to arrest

What we know:

A Haralson County sheriff's deputy was patrolling Thursday when he stopped a vehicle for a tag violation, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy said the driver, William Barry Strickland, acted suspiciously by fumbling through his wallet and throwing it on the floorboard.

When asked if he had anything illegal, Strickland reportedly became visibly nervous.

After Strickland refused a search, K-9 Rumi performed an "air sniff" and alerted deputies to the vehicle.

During the search, authorities found a gun, drug gear, and what they believe is methamphetamine.

Strickland, who is a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

What we don't know:

While the sheriff's office confirmed Strickland is a convicted felon, it is not yet clear what his prior convictions were for or how long he has been out of prison.

What they're saying:

Local law enforcement emphasized that it is illegal for convicted felons to have firearms. The sheriff's office used this arrest to remind the public that minor traffic violations, like an improper tag, often lead to the discovery of more serious crimes.