1 grazed by bullet on 26th Street in NW Atlanta overnight

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on the 100 block of 26th Street NW in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found one person who had been grazed by a bullet.

It is not known if anyone has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.