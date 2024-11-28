Alcohol believed to be a factor in deadly multi-vehicle crash in Lawrenceville, police say

Authorities have confirmed that one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Lawrenceville on Wednesday evening.

The wreck happened around 6 p.m. along Buford Drive at Hurricane Shoals.

According to Lawrenceville police, a vehicle traveling north on Buford Drive crossed over into the southbound lanes and struck a Nissan Rogue head-on. The driver of the Nissan Rogue was killed due to injuries sustained during the collision. The driver of the at-fault vehicle along with several other occupants were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor and charges are forthcoming.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The Source: Information for this story was sent to FOX 5 by the Lawrenceville Police Department in the form of a press release.



