1 dead in shooting at Westside Park

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a popular park on Atlanta's westside.

The shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. at Westside Park, located at 1660 Johnson Road NW. The park is between Rockdale and Grove Park.

The victim, a male, was found dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released the name or age the victim. No word yet on if a suspect is in custody.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

This is a developing story.