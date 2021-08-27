1 dead in accident involving school bus in Fairburn

Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly accident involving a school bus in Fairburn.

It happened Friday afternoon at Landmark Christian School located at 50 SE Broad Street. Fairburn police said one adult died in the accident.

Police also said not children were "harmed, present, or involved in the accident."

SKY FOX 5 flew over the scene just before 4:30 p.m. and saw investigators surrounding a bus.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the accident.

The name of the victim has not been released.

