1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Forsyth County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Forsyth County
FOX 5 Atlanta

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 30 in Forsyth County.

It happened around midnight on Independence Trail. The initial investigation revealed that a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling south on Atlanta Highway near Anthem Parkway when the driver failed to stay in the lane when negotiating a left-hand curve in the road.

The Pathfinder went through a fence and ended up striking a tree on Independence Trail. The driver, 27-year-old Jake Navarro of Cumming, was pronounced dead at the scene. 