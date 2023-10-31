1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Forsyth County

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 30 in Forsyth County.

It happened around midnight on Independence Trail. The initial investigation revealed that a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling south on Atlanta Highway near Anthem Parkway when the driver failed to stay in the lane when negotiating a left-hand curve in the road.

The Pathfinder went through a fence and ended up striking a tree on Independence Trail. The driver, 27-year-old Jake Navarro of Cumming, was pronounced dead at the scene.