1 dead after race car crashes into crowd at Georgia track

A man is dead and two people hurt after a car lost control at a Georgia racetrack and hit spectators, authorities said.

The car crashed into a wall at the Hartwell Motor Speedway late Saturday, then went over the wall and through a chain-link fence, Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland told news outlets.

Paul Ballinger of Royston, Georgia, was killed, while another man and a 9-year-old were hurt, said authorities, who did not give the conditions of the injured. Ballinger was at the track to watch the race.

The driver of the race car was not hurt, Cleveland said.

Hartwell Motor Speedway posted a statement on its Facebook page asking for prayers for anyone involved in the wreck and thanking paramedics and other first responders.

