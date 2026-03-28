1 dead after house fire in Jackson County, cause unknown

The Brief One person found dead after house fire in Jackson County. GBI bomb squad cleared home for possible explosives. Cause of fire and death remain under investigation.



One person is dead following a house fire in the Traditions of Braselton neighborhood, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Authorities said the fire happened at a home in the area, where crews later discovered a body inside.

Officials confirmed the Georgia Bureau of Investigation bomb squad responded to the scene and worked to clear the home of any potential explosives.

The sheriff's office later confirmed that the individual who was found died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was a military veteran who may have had some explosives in the home.

Three smoke grenades were found in a vehicle, but no other explosives were located.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the fire and death remain under investigation.

FOX 5 Atlanta is choosing not to name the person who died in this case because of the circumstances.

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