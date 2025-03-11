1 dead, 2 juveniles injured after Jeep Wrangler crashes in Union City

article

The Brief A Jeep Wrangler overturned in a crash on Highpoint Road in Union City, leaving one person dead and two injured. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, while two juvenile passengers were hospitalized. The crash occurred around 8:07 p.m. on March 10, 2025, with authorities still investigating the cause.



A fatal crash in Union City left one person dead and two juveniles injured after a Jeep Wrangler overturned on Highpoint Road Monday night.

What we know:

According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to the scene at approximately 8:07 p.m. on March 10. Their investigation found that the Jeep was traveling eastbound when it failed to maintain its lane, veered off the right side of the road, and struck a curb. The vehicle then continued off the roadway, hit a utility pole, went down an embankment, overturned, and landed on its roof near 5120 Highpoint Road.

All three occupants were ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while two juvenile passengers were transported to Arthur Blank’s Children’s Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of those involved as the investigation remains ongoing. It is also unknown why the Jeep left the road.