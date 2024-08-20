1 dead, 1 injured in road rage shootings on Northside Drive

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police say a man involved in a road rage shooting along Northside Drive in Atlanta took his own life. A second person was shot in the arm.

Officers were called out around 1 p.m. to Northside Drive and 10th Street. There, they found a gray car had crashed into a red sedan. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man in the gray car, which had crashed into the red car before ending up crashing into a pole, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooter who died was only identified as a 28-year-old man.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene just before 3 p.m. where cars collided.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene at Northside Drive and 10th Street just before 3 p.m. on August 20, 2024.

"We just have witnesses who said the two appeared to be in some sort of road rage incident," said Lt. Andrew Smith, Atlanta Homicide Commander.

Investigators learned this stemmed from a road rage shooting which started about a half mile south on Northside Drive somewhere between Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Marietta Street. They believe the man in the gray car shot another man in the shoulder while driving.

The driver of the other car was identified as a 51-year-old man. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. He is expected to survive.

The shooter then took off northbound to the second shooting scene.

Police believe the man in the gray car shot at the driver of the red vehicle who was involved in the crash.

Atlanta police say none of the vehicles have any connection with Georgia State University.

The motive behind the road rage shooting is under investigation.

