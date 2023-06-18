1 dead, 1 injured after incident on Metropolitan Parkway SW Saturday night

A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting and stabbing on Saturday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW.

The person who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. The person who was stabbed was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Atlanta Police have not released any details about what led to the incident and have not said if anyone was arrested or is being sought in connection to the incident.

