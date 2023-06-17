DeKalb County police respond to multiple shootings Father's Day weekend

Father's Day Weekend was off to a violent start across DeKalb County. Police reported to multiple shooting in the span of just six hours.

Starting Friday, officers were called to Emory Hillandale Hospital just before 10 p.m. for a 16-year-old boy left in critical condition. Investigators learned he was in his own front yard in the 4900 block of Windsor Downs Drive when he was shot by "unknown persons."

By 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2400 block of Dawn Drive where a homeowner said her house had just been shot at. Luckily, no one inside was injured. Investigators found multiple shell casings at the scene.

Around 2:41 a.m., police said a 27-year-old man had been shot in what appeared to be a drive-by along North Indian Creek Drive. The victim, who took the bullet to his abdomen, is in critical condition.

At 3:28 a.m., officers were then called to the 200 block of Creste Drive where a 21-year-old man had been shot multiple times during an argument. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but officials did not provide any information on his current condition.

Police say none of the incidents are related. They believe they are looking for different shooters in each case.