1 dead, 1 injured after incident in Locust Grove area, man arrested

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 25, 2025 10:56am EDT
Locust Grove
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 3

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • Police responded to a domestic disturbance and shots fired call Wednesday morning at a home on Weymouth Drive.
    • A man allegedly fired at officers from inside the residence before being taken into custody without further incident.
    • One man was found dead inside the home, and a woman was injured and taken to the hospital; her condition remains unknown.

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - Police say a man is in custody after a domestic incident escalated into gunfire Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead and another injured.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 8:40 a.m. at a residence on Weymouth Drive in the Locust Grove area. The initial call was reported as a domestic disturbance.

As police arrived at the scene, they were met with gunfire from inside the home, according to officials. Fortunately, officers were able to get the situation under control and take the man into custody. 

What they're saying:

When officers entered the residence, they discovered another man dead inside. A woman was also found injured. Her condition and the cause of her injuries have not yet been released. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identities of those involved, and the investigation remains active. FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by Locust Grove Police Department. 

