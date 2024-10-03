1 arrested, 1 on the run after police pursuit in Cobb County

One person is in custody and another is on the run after a chase through Cobb County early Thursday morning.

The Cobb County Police Department tells FOX 5 that the chase and search happened on Interstate 285 near Bolton Road.

According to police, officers were in pursuit of a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle also may have been connected to an armed robbery in Atlanta.

After the chase, the two people inside the vehicle tried to run off. One was arrested. The second individual remains out of custody.

Police impounded the vehicle and are continuing their investigation.

Officials have not shared the identity of either person believed to be involved in the incident.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Cobb County Police Department.