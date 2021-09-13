42 days and counting: 10-, 15-year rates linger at near-record lows | Sept. 13, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates remained unchanged since last Friday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, unchanged

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, unchanged

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, unchanged

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, unchanged

Rates last updated on Sept. 13, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What this means: Mortgage interest rates opened the week holding at the near-record lows they hit last Friday. Rates for 10-year and 15-year mortgages haven’t budged from their historic lows for 42 days, and the average mortgage interest rate of 2.281% hasn’t been lower since Jan. 27, 2021. Homebuyers who act now ahead of anticipated year-end rate increases can lock in a mortgage rate that could reward them with interest savings for decades to come.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates have largely risen since last Friday, with the exception of 10-year rates, which continued to hold at just 2.000%. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.875%, up from 2.750%, +0.125

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.500%, up from 2.375%, +0.125

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, up from 2.000%, +0.125

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.000%, unchanged

Rates last updated on Sept. 13, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

Types of mortgages and how they affect your rate

Mortgage interest rates can be fixed (meaning they remain the same for the life of your loan) or variable (the rate can change after an initial period). The type of mortgage you choose will affect your interest rate.

Interest rates for fixed-rate mortgages tend to be higher than the initial interest rate for adjustable rate mortgages, or ARMs. But they don’t change, so you’ll know at the beginning of your loan exactly how much interest you’ll pay over the life of your mortgage.

Initial interest rates for ARMs are typically lower than fixed-rate mortgages. But after the end of an introductory period, your interest rate will change — and it could increase significantly. Introductory periods can vary from several months to a year or a few years. After the introductory period, your interest rate will be based on an index your lender specifies. ARMs may or may not cap how much your interest rate can increase.

It’s common for homeowners with adjustable-rate mortgages to refinance into fixed-rate loans when their introductory period is about to end.

Current mortgage rates

Mortgage interest rates have held well below 3% since April 15, 2020.

Current 30-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.750%. This is the same as last Friday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.375%. This is the same as last Friday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.000%. This is the same as last Friday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.000%. This is the same as last Friday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

Rates last updated on Sept. 13, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mostly down compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, down from 2.875% last week, -0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, down from 2.500% last week, -0.125

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, down from 2.125% last week, -0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, the same as last week

Rates last updated on Sept. 13, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

How much can I borrow for a mortgage?

It’s critical to have an idea of how much you can afford to borrow for a mortgage before you begin home shopping or make an offer on a house.

Generally, the 28/36 rule is a good measure of how much you can afford to borrow without strapping your finances. The rule states that your mortgage payment, including taxes and insurance, shouldn’t be more than 28% of your gross monthly income. And all your debts, including your mortgage and other monthly expenses like car and student loan payments, shouldn’t exceed 36% of your gross monthly income.

For example, if your gross monthly income is $6,250 (annual salary of $75,000), you should be able to afford a monthly payment of $1,750. And your total monthly debt load shouldn’t exceed $2,250.

A general rule of thumb is that you shouldn’t take out a mortgage that’s two to two and half times your gross annual income. So in the above scenario, the maximum you should borrow to buy a house would be $187,500.

Ultimately, lenders determine how much you can afford to borrow by weighing your income, debt, assets, credit, and other financial factors.

