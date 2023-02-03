Today's mortgage rates see a sudden surge | Feb 3. 2023

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for Feb 3. 2023, which are trending up from yesterday. (Credible)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates for home purchases have risen since yesterday.

Rates last updated on Feb 3. 2023. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What this means: Mortgage rates have edged up since yesterday, all rising to a rate of 6.500%. Homebuyers looking to save the most money and be mortgage-free sooner may want to consider a short-term mortgage. Homebuyers looking for the lowest monthly payment may instead want to choose a long-term mortgage.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage refinance rates are mixed with two key rates dropping and the other two key rates rising since yesterday.

What this means: Today is an excellent day for long-term mortgage refinances, as 30-year fixed rates have dropped three-quarters of a percentage point. Homeowners looking for the lowest monthly payments may want to choose a 30-year term and take advantage of today’s lowest interest rate. Homeowners who want to be mortgage-free a little faster while having lower monthly payments may want to consider a 20-year term with today’s second-lowest interest rate.

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac — 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates. When considering a mortgage or refinance, it’s important to take into account closing costs such as appraisal, application, origination and attorney’s fees. These factors, in addition to the interest rate and loan amount, all contribute to the cost of a mortgage.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates reported in this article are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates reported here will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you actually receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How my credit score affects my rate

Many factors can affect the interest rate you receive on a mortgage. Your credit score is an important one.

A higher credit score indicates to lenders that you know how to use credit responsibly. It can boost their confidence that you’ll make your mortgage payments on time and won’t default. Applying for a mortgage with a high credit score could help you qualify for lower interest rates, and give you a wider array of loan types to choose from.

Conversely, a low credit score may make lenders think you’ll have difficulty managing your mortgage, and may miss payments or even go into foreclosure. A low credit score likely means you’ll qualify for higher interest rates, and your loan choices will be more limited.

