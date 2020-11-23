Week 12 Team of the Week: Lakeview Academy Lions

Lakeview Academy has only been playing football for 14 years, but the Gainesville school made a big hire this season, bringing on former Flowery Branch and Rabun County head coach Lee Shaw to take over the program. And for the first time ever, the Lions are in the playoffs with a 5-3 record.

Lakeview only has one winning season to its credit, but this season the Lions have beaten the schools they were supposed to beat. The question in the first round of the playoffs is: Can they beat a team they shouldn’t beat? The Lions hit the road for a tough matchup with No. 7 North Cobb Christian (7-2).

In 23 seasons, Shaw has won 168 football games and takes his considerable sideline clout into the first-round matchup with the Eagles. Shaw has never won a state championship but has won six region titles, five being at Rabun County.