Starting off the Class A Private boys state championship game with a 12-0 run and taking a 14-point first half lead, St. Francis never looked back.

The Knights captured their second-consecutive boys basketball state championship Wednesday at the Macon Centreplex, defeating Greenforest, 76-55.

Xavier commit Dwon Odom put on a show with 27 points for the Knights.

Lamar Oden had 21 points for Greenforest.