Rockdale County postpones all fall high school sports to spring

Rockdale County public schools announced Friday they are postponing all fall high school sports to the second semester of the school years.

" I have tasked our Director of Athletics with developing a second semester sports schedule for these traditional fall sports accordingly," said Rockdale County public schools superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts in a statement on the school system's website. "As a district, we are committed to an active fall sports season; however, we must continue to prioritize above all else the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and athletic personnel."

The Georgia High School Association is allowing teams to compete in fall sports, with enhanced safety protocols. If schools or districts decide to not compete, the GHSA says they will not be penalized financially. Other schools have decided not to compete in fall sports because of concerns over COVID-19.

"In my judgment, the prospects for a viable fall sports season are more favorable if implemented during second semester when hopefully we will have significantly reduced local, regional and statewide infection and hospitalization rates resulting in decreased case counts," said Oatts. "I fully understand the emotions and passions around the issue of athletic competition. Again, this is not a cancellation but a responsible postponement of our fall sports season until second semester when we expect our public health data to reflect a more favorable climate for interscholastic athletic competition."