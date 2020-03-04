Pace Academy ready for Class AA state championship Thursday

Sharman White has been there, done that when it comes to state championships.

He led Miller Grove to seven state crowns before coming to Pace Academy, which has two state titles to its name: back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.

The Knights (27-4) have won 17 in a row, not losing a contest since Dec. 27, and rolling 75-46 against Johnson to reach the state final.

Standing in their way of a Class AA state championship is Jefferson, who the Knights will meet Thursday at 8 p.m.