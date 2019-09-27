HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 6 action in review

ATLANTA - First off this week, our Team of the Week showed us a great time at The Sham.
Habersham Central – Team of the Week
This week's Team of the Week took on Franklin County
This Friday, teams are hitting their stride as we hit ours in Week 6. Let's dive right in to the action.
Our Game of the Week was a clash between two of the four undefeated teams in Region 6A (A).
Bowdon vs. North Cobb Christian – Game of the Week
Bill Hartman and Super Blaine were in Kennesaw for Bowdon versus North Cobb Christian playing for the Golden Hand Trophy.
Our Play of the Week features Hoya quarterback Gavin Hall's pass to Marques Owens. Check it out:
Play of the Night – Harrison vs. Dalton game
Hoya quarterback Gavin Hall to Marques Owens
Here are some more highlights and scores from around the area.
Strong Rock Christian 42, Our Lady of Mercy 6
Strong Rock Christian vs Our Lady of Mercy
Winless Our Lady of Mercy Bobcats hosting the Patriots of Strong Rock Christian, both at the bottom of Region 5-A.
Therrell 28, Douglass 54
Therrell vs. Douglass
Checking in with the Atlanta Falcons' game of the week
Jefferson 70, East Jackson 6
Jefferson vs. East Jackson
It was a standard-setting game for the best in town.
McNair 0, Hapeville Charter 71
McNair vs. Hapeville Charter
In Region 6-AA action, the McNair Mustangs, who are winless, go after the Hapeville Charter Hornets.
Grady, Decatur
Grady vs. Decatur
The Grady Grey Knights at Decatur facing the Bulldogs and battling for positioning atop Region 6-AAAAA.
Lambert 6, Lanier 43
Lamber vs. Lanier
Just a couple of Longhorns going at it. Lanier is undefeated and ranked 7th in 6-A while Lambert is winless.
Towers 6, Westminster 51
Towers vs. Westminister
Coach Gerry Romberg and the Westminster Wildcats starting Region 5-AAA play with the Towers Titans.
Archer 28, Buford 29 (OT)
Archer vs. Buford
A couple of Gwinnett County teams going at it and there's a Black Out.
Rockdale County 0, Dacula 35
Rockdale County vs. Dacula
Grady Jarrett's undefeated Rockdale County Bulldogs were at Dacula to take on the Falcons.
Holy Innocents 31, Wesleyan 0
Holy Innocents vs Wesleyan
It was a Pink Out for breast cancer awareness and an Orange Out for Leukemia awareness to honor one of their own at Wesleyan.
Gainesville 21, Flowery Branch 35
Gainesville vs Flowery Branch – Call of the Week
The Falcons have not given up a point all season and are 3-0 with three-straight shutouts coming into this game against the Red Elephants.
North Atlanta 16, Cambridge 14
North Atlanta vs. Cambridge
North Atlanta Warriors were at Cambridge to take on the Bears. This is in Region 7-AAAAA.
Parkview 16, Milton 7
Parview vs. Milton
The defending state champion Milton hosted the 8th-ranked Parkview Panthers.
Dalton 21, Harrison 42
Dalton vs Harrison
A big with a top-10 battle in 6-A with No. 8 Dalton at 4th-ranked Harrison. The Catamounts and Hoyas are undefeated.
