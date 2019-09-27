Expand / Collapse search

HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 6 action in review

ATLANTA - First off this week, our Team of the Week showed us a great time at The Sham.

Habersham Central – Team of the Week

This week's Team of the Week took on Franklin County

This Friday, teams are hitting their stride as we hit ours in Week 6. Let's dive right in to the action.

Our Game of the Week was a clash between two of the four undefeated teams in Region 6A (A).

Bowdon vs. North Cobb Christian – Game of the Week

Bill Hartman and Super Blaine were in Kennesaw for Bowdon versus North Cobb Christian playing for the Golden Hand Trophy.

Our Play of the Week features Hoya quarterback Gavin Hall's pass to Marques Owens. Check it out:

Play of the Night – Harrison vs. Dalton game

Hoya quarterback Gavin Hall to Marques Owens

Here are some more highlights and scores from around the area.

Strong Rock Christian 42, Our Lady of Mercy 6

Strong Rock Christian vs Our Lady of Mercy

Winless Our Lady of Mercy Bobcats hosting the Patriots of Strong Rock Christian, both at the bottom of Region 5-A.

Therrell 28, Douglass 54

Therrell vs. Douglass

Checking in with the Atlanta Falcons' game of the week

Jefferson 70, East Jackson 6

Jefferson vs. East Jackson

It was a standard-setting game for the best in town.

McNair 0, Hapeville Charter 71

McNair vs. Hapeville Charter

In Region 6-AA action, the McNair Mustangs, who are winless, go after the Hapeville Charter Hornets.

Grady, Decatur

Grady vs. Decatur

The Grady Grey Knights at Decatur facing the Bulldogs and battling for positioning atop Region 6-AAAAA.

Lambert 6, Lanier 43

Lamber vs. Lanier

Just a couple of Longhorns going at it. Lanier is undefeated and ranked 7th in 6-A while Lambert is winless.

Towers 6, Westminster 51

Towers vs. Westminister

Coach Gerry Romberg and the Westminster Wildcats starting Region 5-AAA play with the Towers Titans.

Archer 28, Buford 29 (OT)

Archer vs. Buford

A couple of Gwinnett County teams going at it and there's a Black Out.

Rockdale County 0, Dacula 35

Rockdale County vs. Dacula

Grady Jarrett's undefeated Rockdale County Bulldogs were at Dacula to take on the Falcons.

Holy Innocents 31, Wesleyan 0

Holy Innocents vs Wesleyan

It was a Pink Out for breast cancer awareness and an Orange Out for Leukemia awareness to honor one of their own at Wesleyan.

Gainesville 21, Flowery Branch 35

Gainesville vs Flowery Branch – Call of the Week

The Falcons have not given up a point all season and are 3-0 with three-straight shutouts coming into this game against the Red Elephants.

North Atlanta 16, Cambridge 14

North Atlanta vs. Cambridge

North Atlanta Warriors were at Cambridge to take on the Bears. This is in Region 7-AAAAA.

Parkview 16, Milton 7

Parview vs. Milton

The defending state champion Milton hosted the 8th-ranked Parkview Panthers.

Dalton 21, Harrison 42

Dalton vs Harrison

A big with a top-10 battle in 6-A with No. 8 Dalton at 4th-ranked Harrison. The Catamounts and Hoyas are undefeated.

