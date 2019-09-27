HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 6 action in review

First off this week, our Team of the Week showed us a great time at The Sham.

This Friday, teams are hitting their stride as we hit ours in Week 6. Let's dive right in to the action.

Our Game of the Week was a clash between two of the four undefeated teams in Region 6A (A).

Our Play of the Week features Hoya quarterback Gavin Hall's pass to Marques Owens. Check it out:

Here are some more highlights and scores from around the area.

Strong Rock Christian 42, Our Lady of Mercy 6

Therrell 28, Douglass 54

Jefferson 70, East Jackson 6

McNair 0, Hapeville Charter 71

Grady, Decatur

Lambert 6, Lanier 43

Towers 6, Westminster 51

Archer 28, Buford 29 (OT)

Rockdale County 0, Dacula 35

Holy Innocents 31, Wesleyan 0

Gainesville 21, Flowery Branch 35

North Atlanta 16, Cambridge 14

Parkview 16, Milton 7

Dalton 21, Harrison 42

