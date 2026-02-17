Man with gun killed by Cobb County police Monday night, police say

The Brief Officers shot and killed a man late Monday on Bradley Avenue in Cobb County. Police say the man was armed with a handgun and refused commands to drop it. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the probe; no officers were hurt.



A man is dead after being shot by officers late Monday night in unincorporated Cobb County, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Bradley Avenue. Investigators with the Cobb County Police Department said officers first heard gunfire in the area and began searching for the source.

Around the same time, a 911 caller from a home on Bradley Avenue reported that an armed man was nearby.

What they're saying:

Police said officers located and confronted the suspect, who they say was armed with a handgun. According to authorities, officers repeatedly ordered the man to drop the weapon. When he refused, at least one officer opened fire, killing the suspect.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, and it is unclear whether he lived in the area.

No officers were injured.

What's next:

As is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings across Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation. GBI agents were seen working at the scene overnight, with evidence markers surrounding a Cobb County police vehicle and scattered along Bradley Avenue.

The investigation remains ongoing.