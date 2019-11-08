Expand / Collapse search

HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 12 in review

Don't be sad that the regular season is over. Be happy that it happened.

We at High 5 Sports certainly are happy to watch all the football played this final week before the playoffs get underway.

It was a solid start to the week with an outstanding vote-off for our Team of the Week, won by St. Francis.

St. Francis Knights – Team of the Week

Due to another great showing in the polls, we had to send our own Justin Felder out into the mountains for Rabun Co. vs. Union County.

Rabun County vs Union County

In the mountains of north Georgia, top-ten battle between Rabun County and Union County in Blairsville. The winner takes the 8-AA Region Title and remains undefeated.

And our Game of the Week took us to The Den. We would also like to correct this story, as South Forsyth's quarterback is Kyle Durham, not Joe Slott as we reported.

South Forsyth vs West Forsyth

A cross-county clash between two Forsyth County teams

It wasn't just the boys having fun Friday night at West Forsyth. Their girls flag football team is gearing up for the Forsyth County championship, so Bill Hartman had to catch up with them as well.

West Forsyth's girls flag football team is preparing to play for the Forsyth County championship, so Bill Hartman caught up with the Wolverines ahead of the High 5 Sports Game of the Week.

And here are some more scores from around the High 5 coverage area.

Griffin 47, Riverdale 14

Griffin vs Riverdale

We've got another three-way tie. This one atop Region 3-AAAAA. Griffin Bears taking on the Riverdale Raiders. Both are tied with Starr's Mill.

East Coweta 28, Newnan 21

East Coweta vs Newnan

East Coweta versus Chip Walker's Newnan Cougars. Both are 3-1 and tied with Westlake atop Region 2-AAAAAAA.

Westminster 31, Lovett 21

Westminister vs Lovett – Call of the Week

Westminster taking on Lovett. Always a fun game.

River Ridge 7, Sprayberry 40

River Ridge vs Sprayberry

In Region 6-AAAAAA, the Sprayberry Yellow Jackets hosting the River Ridge Knights.

MLK, Morrow

MLK vs Morrow

At Tara Stadium, the Morrow Mustangs taking on the MLK Lions battling for the third spot in Region 4-AAAAAA.

Darlington 7, Fellowship 42

Darlington vs Fellowship Christian

Darlington at Fellowship Christian is a Top-10 battle of undefeateds in AAAAAA Private.

Etowah 14, Roswell 48

Etowah vs Roswell

Region 4-AAAAAAA, Etowah and Roswell in a showdown for first place.

Stephenson, Tucker

Stephenson vs Tucker

A showdown for the title in Region 4-AAAAAA.

Cartersville 45, Troup 35

Cartersville vs Troup

A bonus clip from Troup County

North Forsyth 9, Milton 35

North Forsyth vs Milton

A battle in AAAAAAA between North Forsyth and Milton

Columbia 18, Southwest DeKalb 28

Columbia vs Southwest DeKalb

Action in AAAAA between Columbia and Southwest DeKalb

And would it even be the end of the regular season without some High 5 playoff bracketology?

Quick brackets

A quick look at the rest of the brackets

There's of course more where that came from.

Bracketology

HIGH 5's Cody Chaffins takes a look at the preliminary brackets for the playoffs