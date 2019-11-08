HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 12 in review

Don't be sad that the regular season is over. Be happy that it happened.

We at High 5 Sports certainly are happy to watch all the football played this final week before the playoffs get underway.

It was a solid start to the week with an outstanding vote-off for our Team of the Week, won by St. Francis.

Due to another great showing in the polls, we had to send our own Justin Felder out into the mountains for Rabun Co. vs. Union County.

And our Game of the Week took us to The Den. We would also like to correct this story, as South Forsyth's quarterback is Kyle Durham, not Joe Slott as we reported.

Advertisement

It wasn't just the boys having fun Friday night at West Forsyth. Their girls flag football team is gearing up for the Forsyth County championship, so Bill Hartman had to catch up with them as well.

And here are some more scores from around the High 5 coverage area.

Griffin 47, Riverdale 14

East Coweta 28, Newnan 21

Westminster 31, Lovett 21

River Ridge 7, Sprayberry 40

MLK, Morrow

Darlington 7, Fellowship 42

Etowah 14, Roswell 48

Stephenson, Tucker

Cartersville 45, Troup 35

North Forsyth 9, Milton 35

Columbia 18, Southwest DeKalb 28

And would it even be the end of the regular season without some High 5 playoff bracketology?

There's of course more where that came from.