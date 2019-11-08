HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 12 in review

Don't be sad that the regular season is over. Be happy that it happened.
We at High 5 Sports certainly are happy to watch all the football played this final week before the playoffs get underway.
It was a solid start to the week with an outstanding vote-off for our Team of the Week, won by St. Francis.
St. Francis Knights – Team of the Week
How did this week's Team of the Week, the St. Francis Knights, do this week
Due to another great showing in the polls, we had to send our own Justin Felder out into the mountains for Rabun Co. vs. Union County.
Rabun County vs Union County
In the mountains of north Georgia, top-ten battle between Rabun County and Union County in Blairsville. The winner takes the 8-AA Region Title and remains undefeated.
And our Game of the Week took us to The Den. We would also like to correct this story, as South Forsyth's quarterback is Kyle Durham, not Joe Slott as we reported.
South Forsyth vs West Forsyth
A cross-county clash between two Forsyth County teams
It wasn't just the boys having fun Friday night at West Forsyth. Their girls flag football team is gearing up for the Forsyth County championship, so Bill Hartman had to catch up with them as well.
West Forsyth Girls Flag Football Team
West Forsyth's girls flag football team is preparing to play for the Forsyth County championship, so Bill Hartman caught up with the Wolverines ahead of the High 5 Sports Game of the Week.
And here are some more scores from around the High 5 coverage area.
Griffin 47, Riverdale 14
Griffin vs Riverdale
We've got another three-way tie. This one atop Region 3-AAAAA. Griffin Bears taking on the Riverdale Raiders. Both are tied with Starr's Mill.
East Coweta 28, Newnan 21
East Coweta vs Newnan
East Coweta versus Chip Walker's Newnan Cougars. Both are 3-1 and tied with Westlake atop Region 2-AAAAAAA.
Westminster 31, Lovett 21
Westminister vs Lovett – Call of the Week
Westminster taking on Lovett. Always a fun game.
River Ridge 7, Sprayberry 40
River Ridge vs Sprayberry
In Region 6-AAAAAA, the Sprayberry Yellow Jackets hosting the River Ridge Knights.
MLK, Morrow
MLK vs Morrow
At Tara Stadium, the Morrow Mustangs taking on the MLK Lions battling for the third spot in Region 4-AAAAAA.
Darlington 7, Fellowship 42
Darlington vs Fellowship Christian
Darlington at Fellowship Christian is a Top-10 battle of undefeateds in AAAAAA Private.
Etowah 14, Roswell 48
Etowah vs Roswell
Region 4-AAAAAAA, Etowah and Roswell in a showdown for first place.
Stephenson, Tucker
Stephenson vs Tucker
A showdown for the title in Region 4-AAAAAA.
Cartersville 45, Troup 35
Cartersville vs Troup
A bonus clip from Troup County
North Forsyth 9, Milton 35
North Forsyth vs Milton
A battle in AAAAAAA between North Forsyth and Milton
Columbia 18, Southwest DeKalb 28
Columbia vs Southwest DeKalb
Action in AAAAA between Columbia and Southwest DeKalb
And would it even be the end of the regular season without some High 5 playoff bracketology?
Quick brackets
A quick look at the rest of the brackets
There's of course more where that came from.
Bracketology
HIGH 5's Cody Chaffins takes a look at the preliminary brackets for the playoffs