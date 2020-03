It was a script-worthy ending to the season for first-year head coach Jessica Guarneri as Greater Atlanta Christian won its ninth girls basketball crown.

Spartans sophomore point guard Kaleigh Addie led the way for the Spartans as she has all throughout the playoffs. Addie finished with a game-high 28 as GAC defeated Beach (Savannah), 54-44, in the Class AAA state championship game.

The state title is GAC's first since 2007.