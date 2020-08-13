Fulton County Schools delays all fall high school sports

article

Fulton County Schools are delaying all fall sports as they monitor the impacts of COVID-19. The school system made the announcement Thursday night.

"The district will continue to place the safety of the students and staff first while remaining committed to offer a fall season for our student athletes," said Fulton County Schools director of athletics Dr. Steven Craft. "FCS will allow each fall team and the marching band to continue to practice and condition during this time."

The delay will last until the week of September 14th. Sports that are already underway, including softball and volleyball, will pause their seasons. Football, which is currently scheduled to start on September 4th by the Georgia High School Association, will be pushed back two weeks.

The GHSA released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying the start date for the football season will remain September 4th, though the organization says it will continue to watch COVID-19 data over the next two weeks to determine if the start date will remain the same.