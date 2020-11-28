First-round playoff recap

ATLANTA - Something to be thankful for on this day after Thanksgiving? Getting to the High 5 playoffs and still having a whole month of playoff football!
Greenbrier vs. Decatur
Harris County vs. Creekside
Hart County vs. Carver-Atlanta
Kennesaw Mountain vs. River Ridge
Marietta vs. East Coweta
Mundy's Mill vs. Starr's Mill
Chapel Hill vs. Blessed Trinity
Cambridge vs. Kell
Camden County vs. Parkview
Mt. Paran Christian vs. Fellowship Christian
Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Cherokee vs. North Gwinnett
Mill Creek vs. Roswell
Westminster vs. Oconee County
And while we're at it, let's get some postseason bracketology from our pinch-hitter, Kelly Price.
Class 5A
Class 5A Bracket Breakdowns
Class 7A
Class 7A Bracket Breakdowns
