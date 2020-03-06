Dutchtown claims first boys basketball state title

The Dutchtown boys basketball team made school history, winning their first ever state title Friday night in Macon. The Bulldogs topped Cedar Shoals High School 57-44 in the Class 5A state title game.

"We had a goal since June, we're going to make history," said Dutchtown senior Jumaine Mann. "We had doubters but we proved them wrong. We've been through so much."

Senior Cameron Bryant had 18 points for Dutchtown.

The GHSA basketball state championships wrap up Saturday with the Class 6A and Class 7A boys and girls title games.