Buford girls basketball wins fourth straight championship

The Buford High School girls basketball team continued their championship run, winning the Class 5A state title game on Friday night. The Wolves beat Kell High School 66-63 to claim their fourth straight state title.

"Undescribable," said Buford senior Tate Walters. "It's so good to see all the hard work that my team, my coaches, the whole year ... we worked so hard. It's not just given to us, we have to work for it."

Walters led Buford with 18 points. Crystal Henderson led the Longhorns with 26 points.

The GHSA basketball state championships wrap up Saturday with the 6A and 7A boys and girls title games in Macon.